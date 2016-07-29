Dangerous event occurred at Kayak and Canoe World Championship

Minsk. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Dangerous event occurred at the Junior&U-23 Kayak and Canoe World Championship in Minsk, Belarus.

Correspondent of Report News Agency seconded to Minsk informs, couple of Polish Arsen Sliwinski and Michal Marek Lubnyevski fell into the water during 2-men canoe semi-finals race at 1000 meters distance.

The couple failed to reach the finish at top 3. As a result, they were out of the main finals. Moreover, Poland couple's canoe capsized at the finish line. They were rescued.

Notably, couple of Azerbaijani representatives Alexei Kupin and Nikita Sablin also competed at the race. They stopped the fight as ranked the 8th.