Bulgarian volleyball player: Not sure if "Telecom" to play next season

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Volleyball player of the national team of Bulgaria Maria Filipova can leave the Baku club "Telecom".

Report informs, 35-year-old sportswoman said to the Bulgarian media.

As a reason, the legionnaire noted the uncertainty of the future fate of the club "Telecom".

The volleyball player, who won the season 2016/2017 in the capital's team, said that in the coming days she will decide on her own career: "Winning a gold medal always causes wonderful feelings. For the last 7 years I have been a participant of the championship of Azerbaijan, and this is my first title. This season we managed to win. However, I can not say whether I will continue my career in Azerbaijan, or not. The situation is not clear here. We do not know whether there will be championship next season and whether there will be a club”.

Notably, Maria Filipova who was transferred from the Bulgarian club "Levski" to "Telecom" in 2015 also performed in the Baku "Locomotive" in 2010-2014.