Basketball star elected president of Turkish Basketball Federation

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Hidayet Türkoğlu became a new president of the Turkish Basketball Federation.

Report informs citing Haber7, the federation held its next congress in Ankara on October 26.

The information declares that he was the only candidate for the presidency of the organization and 113 of 143 congress attendees voted for Hidayet Türkoğlu, known as Hedo.

Notably, Hidayet Türkoğlu was born in Istanbul's Bayrampaşa district on March 19, 1979. He played for the Turkish national team 269 times. Former forward of 2.08-meter height, played for various clubs in the US NBA league for about 20 years.