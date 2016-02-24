 Top
    Baku hosts meeting to discuss World Chess Olympiad

    Organizational issues discussed at the meeting

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Operational Committee meeting was held in preparation for the upcoming Baku World Chess Olympiad.

    Report was told in press service of the Operations Committee, the organizational issues discussed at the event.

    Issues of meeting and guest accommodation, design of the hall, where there will be competition, security and so forth discussed in order to host Olympic Games at a high level.

    First Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Baku Chess Olympiad Yagub Eyyubov, Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov, President ofAzerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) Elman Rustamov, vice president of ACF, director of the Operations Committee of the Baku Chess Olympiad Mahir Mammadov, as well as Vice President of ACF Faik Gasanov were also attended.

    Notably, World Chess Olympiad to be held on September 1-14 in the "Crystal Hall". On the day of the Olympic Games in the capital will also be held Congress of the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

