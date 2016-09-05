Baku Chess 2016: World Chess Olympiad 4th round fixtures named

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Fixtures of the Baku 42nd World Chess Olympiad 4th round have been announced.

Report informs, first men's team without any loss will play with Romania today. The second rival of the national team will be a team of the International Braille Chess Association (IBCA). The third will play with Turkmenistan.

One of the most interesting meetings will be held between Ukraine and Russia. Also, India-Cuba, the United States-the Czech Republic, China-Italy, England-the Netherlands, Greece-France games are eagerly awaited meetings.

The women's first team will also play with Romania at the 4th round. The second team will play against Italy, while the third against Brazil.

Favorites China will play with Latvia, Ukraine with France, Russia with Hungary, India with Israel, Georgia with Egypt and the US with Bosnia and Herzegovina.