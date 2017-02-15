"Azeryol" volleyball club to suspend activity on April 1

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani women's volleyball club will officially suspend activities on April 1.

Report informs, reason is Chairman of "Azeravtoyol" OJSC Saleh Mammadov refused to finance the club after being elected president of the Azerbaijan Handball Federation.

On December 1, 2016 after being elected head of the federation he said that he would not be able to focus on volleyball.

Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation undertook financing of "Azeryol" for the completion of the season. Azerbaijan Women's Volleyball Super League will end in late March. Until that time, wages of club players and technical staff will be paid. The further fate of the team is unknown.

Notably, at present "Azeryol" ranked 3rd in the Premier League with 16 points in 11 games.