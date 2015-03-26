Azerbaijani wrestlers complete U-23 European championship in 3rd place

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ U-23 European Championship in wrestling is held in Walbrzych (Poland). Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the athletes at the ages of 19-23 are competing in the U-23 European Championship which is held for the first time.

On the second day of the championship, freestyle wrestlers in weight of 61, 70, 86 and 125 kg competed.

Our freestyle wrestling team completed the championship with 2 silver (Mahammadhajı Khatiyev (86 kg) and Nurmahammad Hajiyev (97 kg)) and 2 bronze (Muhammad Muslumov (65 kg) and Ali Magomedabirov (125 kg)) medals. Azerbaijani wrestlers completed U-23 European Championship with 48 points in the 3rd place. Russia ranked the first with 61 points while Georgia took the second place with 57 points.