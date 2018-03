Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani women’s national volleyball will meet with Greece at semi-final of the Europa League.

Report informs, the meeting will take place at the Volleyball Center.

Judges of the game will be Serbian Nenad Davidovic and Italian Ilaria Vagni. The game will start at 18:00 local time.

Notably, return games will be held on June 26 at the center at 18:00.