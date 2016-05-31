 Top
    Azerbaijani volleyball team's squad for Europa League announced

    Opportunity was given to 14 volleyball players

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The women's volleyball national team squad for Europa League announced. 

    Report was told in the press service of the Volleyball Federation, 14 volleyball players with the coach Faig Garayev will go to competition.

    The national delegation: 1. Jeyran Aliyeva, 2. Ksenia Poznyak, 3. Anastasiya Kurbanova, 5. Odina Bayramova, 7. Alena Hasanova, 10. Yana Kulan, 11, Katerina Jidkova, 12 Valeria Mammadova, 14. Kristina Yagubova, 15. Aynur Karimova, 16. Oksana Kiseleva, 17 Polina Rahimova, 18 Shafagat Habibova, 20 Margareta Azizova

    Azerbaijani national team in Group B in the preliminary stage will meet Montenegro on June 3, a day after - France and on July 5 - Spain. All three games will be held in Bar city of Montenegro.In the second phase, meetings will take place in Rennes, France.

