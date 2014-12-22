Azerbaijani rower was picked out as an athlete on the rise star of the world

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ International Rowing Federation (FISA), has picked Azerbaijani athlete Boris Yotov out as an athlete on the rise in the world of rowing. Report informs it is stated on the official website of FISA. He has already proven himself at senior level, winning a silver medal at the 2014 European Rowing Championships and at the World Rowing Cup in Aiguebelette, France, in the men’s double sculls.

The 18-year-old Boris Yotov is a perspective rower. He won a bronze medal among teenagers in 2013 at a distance of 2,000 meters in the single seat boat. This year in the second Junior Olympics Yotov won the silver medal in the single seat boat.

This year he proved that he is a high-level athlete among adults in Europe and in the World Cup winning silver medal in the double rowing boat.

For these reasons, FISA chose Yotov a rising star in the world of rowers.

Boris Yotov in the 2-seat boat at a distance of 2,000 meters won the European Championship and the World Cup successes with Alexander Alexandrov.

My goal in rowing is to win a medal at the Olympic Games in Rio, Boris Yotov says.