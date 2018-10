Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national volleyball player Kseniya Poznyak has completed her career.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Belarusian player completed her performance as an athlete at the age of 31.

Notably, during her carrier Poznyak played for Azerrail, Lokomotiv, Azeryol, Italian Parma, Turkey's Beşiktas and Russian Leningradka. She has been playing in the Azerbaijani national team since 2002.