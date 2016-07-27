 Top
    Azerbaijani national canoe and kayak team starts to compete at World Cup

    Minsk. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national U-18 and U-23 national canoe and kayak team left for the capital of Belarus, Minsk.

    Report’s correspondent in Minsk informs, the team coached by Dmitry Sablin, will participate at the World Cup starting on July 28.

    3 athletes in a canoe and one athlete in kayak will compete.

    The opening ceremony of the championship will be held today at the stadium "Minsk-Arena", at 19:30 Baku time.

    Notably, 67 countries are participating in the world championship. Delegations of all the countries located in the hotel "Belarus" in Minsk.

