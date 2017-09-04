 Top
    Azerbaijani judokas return from Hungary with 4 medals - PHOTO

    They welcomed by AJF officials, sport community representatives, reporters and families© judo.az

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judokas have returned to motherland achieving success at the World Championship in Hungary’s Budapest.

    Report informs, members of the national team grabbing 2 silver and 2 bronze medals were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by officials of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), representatives of sport community, reporters and families of the athletes.

    Notably, Orkhan Safarov (60 kg) and Rustam Orujov (73 kg) have claimed silver, Elmar Gasimov (100 kg) and Irina Kindzerska (+78 kg) grabbed a bronze. 

