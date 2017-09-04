Azerbaijani judokas return from Hungary with 4 medals - PHOTO

© judo.az

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judokas have returned to motherland achieving success at the World Championship in Hungary’s Budapest.

Report informs, members of the national team grabbing 2 silver and 2 bronze medals were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by officials of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), representatives of sport community, reporters and families of the athletes.

Notably, Orkhan Safarov (60 kg) and Rustam Orujov (73 kg) have claimed silver, Elmar Gasimov (100 kg) and Irina Kindzerska (+78 kg) grabbed a bronze.