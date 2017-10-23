 Top
    Azerbaijani judo team taking second place at World Cup back home - PHOTO

    Azerbaijani judokas grabbed two gold, two silver and a bronze© Report

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani national judo team, that won the second place at the World Championships in Zagreb, returned home on October 22 in the evening hours. 

    Report informs, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, judokas were greeted by officials of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), as well representatives of the sports community.

    Notably, tournament was attended by 590 athletes from 83 countries. Azerbaijan was represented by 15 (10 men and 5 women) judokas. As a result of the personal tournament, our team won five awards: Hidayat Heydarova (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoev (100 kg) won gold, Natik Gurbanli (55 kg) and Karamat Huseynov (60 kg) - silver, and Nazakat Azizova (52 kg) - bronze. 

