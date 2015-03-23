 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani Judaists ranked 3rd in international tournament

    Our athletes won 2 gold and 1 silver medals

    Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 22, the international tournament in judo among men and women ended. It was held in the capital of Georgia-Tbilisi. Report informs, Georgia ranked the first, Mongolia the second and Azerbaijan the third in the competition. Georgian athletes won 7 (2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze), Mongolia 6 (2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze) and Azerbaijan 3 medals(2 gold and 1 silver).

    About 400 Judaists from 42 countries participated in the tournament.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi