Azerbaijani female wrestlers claim three medals in France

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ The national female wrestling team of Azerbaijan claimed three awards in Grand Prix in Nice, France.

Report informs that Alyona Kolesnik (57 kg) and Irina Netreba (65 kg) grabbed gold, while Sabira Aliyeva (76 kg) claimed a bronze medal.

At the competition with participation of nearly 10 countries the national team of Azerbaijan was managed by head coach Aslan Agayev and coach Rovshan Umudov.

Notably, during the Grand Prix the country was also represented by third degree international referee Bashir Isazade.