Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team gains second victory in world championship

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani women's volleyball team has gained its second victory in the world championship in Japan.

Report informs that Faig Garayev’s team in group C has surpassed Trinidad and Tobago in the fourth round - 3:0 (29:27, 25:16, 25:17). This win brought the team 6 points and it shares the 3-4 places with Thailand.

Leader US has 9 points, Russia is second with 8 points. Trinidad and Tobago and South that were unable to score points and Korea with one point took the last two places.

In other matches of the round, South Korea will face Russia and US will meet Thailand.

Notably, the Azerbaijan national team has previously defeated South Korea - 3: 1. The team lost to US and Russia 0: 3.

The last match of the national team will take place on October 4 in Thailand. Teams that take the first four places in the group will qualify for the next round.