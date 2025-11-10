Azerbaijan's table tennis players clinch bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games

Azerbaijani female table tennis players secured a bronze medal at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Report informs.

The Team Azerbaijan had to settle for third place after being narrowly beaten 5-8 by Egypt in the penultimate round of the competition.

Azerbaijan is represented by 179 athletes in 20 sports. The 6th edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games, to continue until November 21, will see participation of athletes from 57 Islamic countries battling it out for medals in 23 sports disciplines.

The closing ceremony of the Games will take place on November 21.