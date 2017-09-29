Azerbaijan national volleyballers to play in 2017 CEV quarter

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani women's national volleyball team will play in the 1/4 finals of the European Championship.

Report informs, the squad led by Faig Garayev will play with German team for the second time in last five days.

The game to be played at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku will be managed by Serbian and Slovakian referees. Azerbaijani national team is considered the favorite.

Winner will play with Netherlands’ squad in finals. The last game of the day will be played between Russian and Turkish squads. One of the referees who will judge the game is Azerbaijani Eldar Zulfugarov.

European Championship

1/4 finals

29 September

18:00. Azerbaijan-Germany

Referres: Vladimir Simonovich (Serbia), Juraj Mokry (Slovakia)

20:30. Russia- Turkey

Referees: Eldar Zulfugarov (Azerbaijan) Daniele Rapisarda (Italy)

National Gymnastics Arena.