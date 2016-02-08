 Top
    Azerbaijan Ice climbing Championship completes

    The winners received diplomas, cups and medals

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ IX Open Championship of Azerbaijan on ice climbing near the village of Lyazya in Gusar region completed.

    Report informs, the championship was held by Air and Extreme Sports FederationofAzerbaijan (FAİREX) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

    Championship was attended by President of FAİREX, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Ismail Ismailov.

    Rinat Ragimkhanov (Sports club "Caucasus") won first place among the men, Ramai Ragimkhanov (Sports club "Caucasus") second place, Rauf Zeynalov (Athletic Club "Dolphin") won the third place.

    Leyla Ahmadova (Sports club "Caucasus") won first place among women, the next two places won by Fidan Novruzova (Sports club "West University") and Syusen Aliyev (Sports club "Rock Stone").

