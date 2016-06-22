 Top
    Baku will play host to Azerbaijan-Greece match in Europa League

    Serbian and Italian referees will manage the game

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Europa League semi-final matches and the referees in women's volleyball national teams of Azerbaijan and Greece determined.

    Report informs, both matches will be held in Baku on the basis of agreement between the parties.

    The first meeting will take place in Volleyball Centre on June 25, while the return match - on June 26 at 18: 00.

    Both matches will be refereed by Serbia's Nenad Davidovich and Italian Ilaria Vagni.

    final team will meet the winner of other semifinal - Slovenia - Slovakia. The decisive matches will be held on June 30 and July 3.

