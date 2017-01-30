Azerbaijan became guest country of Snow Polo World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland

Bern. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 27-29, 2017, Azerbaijan has become a guest country of the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz.

Correspondent of Report News Agency in Switzerland informs, the Cup was held on January 27-29.

Last summer, St. Moritz and Badrutt's Palace Hotel were guests of the CBC Sport Arena Polo World Cup tournament in Baku. Azerbaijan is returning the visit from St. Moritz, and, in turn, will be the guest of the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz in 2018. Saturday's Snow Polo Night at the Badrutt's Palace Hotel morphed into a glamorous "Moritz-Baku Night".

The Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz is the only high-goal polo tournament played on snow. The competition started in 1985 as the world's first snow polo tournament. Hence, the polo field on the frozen Lake St. Moritz was the first of its kind.

The high-class games of the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz attracts up to 12,000 spectators year after year.