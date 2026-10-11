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    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships

    Team sports
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 10:12
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijan defeated Austria in the mixed team event on the final day of the senior World Judo Championships in Baku.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani team beat Austria 4-0 in the round of 32 to advance to the next stage.

    Azerbaijan will face Japan in the round of 16.

    The women's squad includes Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Khadija Gadasheva (both 57 kg), Sudaba Aghayeva, Hanna Zaytseva (both 70 kg) and Madina Kaisinova (+70 kg).

    The men's squad consists of Rashid Mammadaliyev, Ruslan Pashayev (both 73 kg), Zelim Tckayev, Suleyman Shukurov (both 90 kg), Zelym Kotsoiev and Ushangi Kokauri (both +90 kg).

    A total of 192 judokas from 18 countries are competing in the team event on the eighth day of competition at the National Gymnastics Arena.

    Azerbaijan finished the individual events with a record seven medals. Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) won gold, while Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) claimed silver.

    Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg), Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) won bronze medals.

    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
    Azerbaijan beats Austria 4-0 in mixed team event at World Judo Championships
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