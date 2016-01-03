AZAL makes its first transfer

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani football club AZAL realized its first transfer in the new year.

Report was told in press service of the club, AZAL have signed a two-year contract with 23 years old Eltun Huseynov, who started season in "Zira".

Note tha,t Huseynov could be transferred to AZAL in the summer, when he was invited by the instructor of the club Tarlan Akhmedov.However, due to problems in the documents he could not sign a contract.Then Huseynov solved problems with "Baku" and moved to "Zira".