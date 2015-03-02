Argentina Condors lose 4-1 to Azerbaijan Baku fires and remain winless in season V

 Top
    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Another week, another loss for Argentina Condors who are still without a victory in Season V of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) after a 4-1 home defeat to Azerbaijan Baku Fires.

    The South American Franchise remains rooted at the bottom of Group B, while a second win in a row improved the chances of the Azeri team to qualify.

    2-1 Argentine Light flyweight (49 kg) Junior Zarate won the first fight for Argentina as he dropped just one round en route to a decisive win over 0-3 Magomed Ibiyev.

    An all-out Azeri assault began in fight number two, when 3-0 fifth ranked Bantamweight (56 kg) Magomed Gurbanov comfortably dispatched of 0-1 Ignacio Perrin on points.

    The Baku Fires then took the lead after 3-1 WSB veteran Light welterweight (64 kg) Gaybatulla Gadzhialiyev widely outpointed Leandro Amitrano.

    2-1 Middleweight (75 kg) Mikalai Vesialou secured the win for Azerbaijan as he survived a late onslaught from Condors debutant Sergio Alberto Lebensztajn to claim victory.

    Powerful 3-0 Azeri Heavyweight (91 kg) Abdulkadir Abdullayev made it 4-1 on the night for his team with a crushing win against Diego Blanche.

    Azerbaijan Baku Fires travel to Italia Thunder next week, while Argentina Condors seek victory at the eighth attempt away to USA Knockouts.

