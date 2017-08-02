5 Azerbaijani taekwondo practitioners to participate in Grand Prix tournament

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ The squad of the Azerbaijani national team to take part in the Grand Prix tournament named.

Report was informed in the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, Gashim Magomedov (58 kg), Mahammad Mammadov, Aykhan Tagizadeh (both 68 kg), Ramin Azizov (+80 kg) and Farida Azizova (67 kg) will participate in the competition.

Notably, Grand Prix will be held on August 4-6 in the capital of Russia, Moscow. The tournament will then be held in capitals of Morocco, Great Britain and Cote d'Ivoire respectively.

Winner of first place in G4 category international competition will receive 40 rating points, second place - 24 and the third place -14.4.