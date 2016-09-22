 Top
    3 more teams to play at 1/4 finals of Futsal World Cup named

    If Azerbaijan wins Thailand it will meet with Portugal

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ 3 more teams that reached 1/4 final of the Futsal World Cup in Colombia determined. Report informs, Iran that playing in the same group with Azerbaijan did a sensation of the night.

    Team of our neighboring country won Brazil in 1/8 finals. The time of the match ended in a draw with a score of 2:2. Opponent of the winning team will be Paraguay.

    Last vice-champion and an opponent of Azerbaijan in group Spain won Kazakhstan with score 5: 2 and became opponent of Russia 1/4 finals.

    Azerbaijan in turn if wins Thailand will meet with Portugal.

    Notably, the last 3 1/4 finalists will be determined today. Apart from Azerbaijan-Thailand match there will be matches Italy - Egypt and Argentina - Ukraine.

