3 more teams to play at 1/4 finals of Futsal World Cup named

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ 3 more teams that reached 1/4 final of the Futsal World Cup in Colombia determined. Report informs, Iran that playing in the same group with Azerbaijan did a sensation of the night.

Team of our neighboring country won Brazil in 1/8 finals. The time of the match ended in a draw with a score of 2:2. Opponent of the winning team will be Paraguay.

Last vice-champion and an opponent of Azerbaijan in group Spain won Kazakhstan with score 5: 2 and became opponent of Russia 1/4 finals.

Azerbaijan in turn if wins Thailand will meet with Portugal.

Notably, the last 3 1/4 finalists will be determined today. Apart from Azerbaijan-Thailand match there will be matches Italy - Egypt and Argentina - Ukraine.