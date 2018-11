Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan women's volleyball teams "Locomotive", "Azerrail" and "Telekom" clubs will have their next games in Champions League today.

Report informs two teams will compete against each other.

At Group A "Locomotive" will play against "Azerrail".

At Group E "Telekom" will be the guest of "Fenerbahce" in Turkey.

The games of third round will be held on November 24 - 26.