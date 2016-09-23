1/4 finalists of Futsal World Championship determined

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ All 1/4 finalists determined in Futsal World Cup in Colombia.
Report informs, in 1/8 finals along with the national team of Azerbaijan, Argentina and Egypt have moved into stage.
In extra time Argentina scored goal and won Ukraine - 1: 0.Egypt also won Italy in extra time - 4: 3.
1/4 finals matches are listed as below:
September 25
00:30. Paraguay - Iran
03:00. Russia - Spain
September 26
00:30. Argentina - Egypt
03:00. Azerbaijan - Portugal
The semi-final matches will be held on September 28-29, match for 3rd place - on October 1, the final match - on October 2.
The start time of matches is given on Baku time.
Sport DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook