    1/4 finalists of Futsal World Championship determined

    Italy and Ukraine lost out

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ All 1/4 finalists determined in Futsal World Cup in Colombia. 

    Report informs, in 1/8 finals along with the national team of Azerbaijan, Argentina and Egypt have moved into stage.

    In extra time Argentina scored goal and won Ukraine - 1: 0.Egypt also won Italy in extra time - 4: 3.

    1/4 finals matches are listed as below:

    September 25

    00:30. Paraguay - Iran

    03:00. Russia - Spain

    September 26

    00:30. Argentina - Egypt

    03:00. Azerbaijan - Portugal

    The semi-final matches will be held on September 28-29, match for 3rd place - on October 1, the final match - on October 2.

    The start time of matches is given on Baku time.

