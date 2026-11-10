Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    First official match at renovated Khankandi stadium set for Nov. 19

    Sports
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 11:12
    First official match at renovated Khankandi stadium set for Nov. 19

    The date and time of the first official match to be held at Khankandi City Stadium following its renovation have been announced, the Professional Football League (PFL) told Report.

    According to a PFL decision, the First League Round 8 match between Khankandi and Karvan-Yevlakh, scheduled for November 19, will take place at the stadium.

    The match will kick off at 4:00 p.m. (GMT+4).

    Khankandi football club will also play its subsequent home matches in the city.

    Professional Football League (PFL) Football Khankandi
    Xankəndi şəhər stadionunda yenidənqurmadan sonra keçiriləcək ilk rəsmi oyunun vaxtı açıqlanıb
    Стадион Ханкенди примет первый официальный матч 19 ноября
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:28
    France summons Iran envoy over supermarket fridge hack, warns of response
    Other countries
    17:09
    Two people in hospital after light plane clips car near Lilydale Airport in Australia
    Other countries
    16:50
    Ukraine, Russia, US conclude today's talks in Abu Dhabi - Update
    Other countries
    16:31
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 11
    Ecology
    16:12
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria, Türkiye ink deal on clean energy
    Energy
    16:00
    Guterres calls for strong climate action at COP31
    Foreign policy
    15:51
    11 people detained in connection with plant explosion in Izmir
    Region
    15:41
    Sadyr Zhaparov announces his candidacy for President of Kyrgyzstan
    Region
    15:35
    Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bulgaria and Türkiye to sign clean energy agreement
    Energy
    All News Feed