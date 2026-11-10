First official match at renovated Khankandi stadium set for Nov. 19
Sports
- 10 November, 2026
- 11:12
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The date and time of the first official match to be held at Khankandi City Stadium following its renovation have been announced, the Professional Football League (PFL) told Report.
According to a PFL decision, the First League Round 8 match between Khankandi and Karvan-Yevlakh, scheduled for November 19, will take place at the stadium.
The match will kick off at 4:00 p.m. (GMT+4).
Khankandi football club will also play its subsequent home matches in the city.
Xankəndi şəhər stadionunda yenidənqurmadan sonra keçiriləcək ilk rəsmi oyunun vaxtı açıqlanıb
Стадион Ханкенди примет первый официальный матч 19 ноября
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