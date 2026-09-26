Alex Dunne wins second Formula 2 feature race in Baku

The Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has concluded.

Report informs that the second feature race was held as the final event.

In the Formula 2 race, Rodin Motorsport's Alex Dunne finished ahead of all his rivals.

Yesterday, DAMS Lucas Oil's Dino Beganovic won the Formula 2 sprint race, while Rodin Motorsport's Alex Dunne claimed victory in the first feature race.

The main Formula 1 race will start today at 15:00 (GMT+4).