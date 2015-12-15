World celebrates International Tea Day

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tea is one of the most popular beverages around the world. And it looks so natural to have a special day to celebrate it. By the way, here it is, International Tea Day, that every year falls on December 15, Report informs.

The idea of establishment of International Tea Day existed for many years, but the first actions were made only after World Social Forum held in Mumbai, India and Porto Alegre, Brazil in 2004-2005. The first festive events took place in Delhi in 2005 and the next year they were organized in Sri Lanka.

International Tea Day wasn't created as a reason to enjoy an extra cup of tea. Its celebration draws public attention to the problems of tea production and the impact of the global tea trade on workers of the tea plantations, small growers and consumers. Various exhibitions dedicated to tea are organized in many countries, where ITD is celebrated. This holiday doesn't have an official status anywhere, but the celebration became very popular in tea producing states, including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malawi, Kenya, India, Uganda, Malaysia and Tanzania.

Tea was brought to Lankaran region of Azerbaijan in 1912. First time tea produced also in Lankaran.