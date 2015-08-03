Works at some places will be suspended due to hot weather

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ State Labour Inspectorate Service (SLIS) under the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare has made a warning to all employers in regard with the hot weather.

Report was told in the department of communications of the ministry .

Thus, according to the labor code, with an air temperature above 41 degrees Celsius carry out works in the open air and in closed buildings, rooms and other workplaces that do not have cooling facilities must be halted and the workers to be given breaks to cool down. The number and duration of breaks are defined on the basis of the joint decision of the employer and trade union, all the breaks should be included in working time and calculated on the monthly rate of wages.

The State Labour Inspectorate Service (SLIS) under the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare warned all employers and demanded implementation of this law.

The state control over the implementation of these requirements of labor legislation by employers during this time will be amplified.

For non-compliance of the legislation, employers can be held liable.