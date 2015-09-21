​Women spend more time on unpaid works in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani women spend on an average of 6 hours a day for a week on unpaid works. On weekends, the women dedicate to it more than 6 hours, while men spend only 2 hours 52 minutes.

Report informs citing data from the official statistics, if within a week, women spend on income-generating activities and education 1 hour 44 minutes per day, men spend 4 hours 40 minutes.

Time women spend on personal care and sleep time is 9 hours and 25 minutes, men - 9 hours 40 minutes.

Women spend on education 23 minutes a day, men - 2 hours 52 minutes on weekends .