 Top
    Close photo mode

    Funds for youth's development in Azerbaijan up by 100 times over last 10 years

    Ministry of Youth and Sports has financed 542 projects of NGOs

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani government increased the amount of funds for the maintenance and development of young people by 100 times over the last 10 years. 

    Report informs, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Intigam Babayev said during his speech at the I Azerbaijan conference on sustainable development and corporate social responsibility.

    The deputy minister noted that such growth had been recorded only in Azerbaijan among the former Soviet republics: "If 205,000 AZN have been allocated to the development of young people 10 years ago, now this amount has reached 24 million AZN. This pace of development is not observed in other CIS countries. Our main partners are non-governmental organizations. There are more than 300 youth organizations in the country now. We have financed 542 projects of NGOs to date."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi