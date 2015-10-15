Funds for youth's development in Azerbaijan up by 100 times over last 10 years

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani government increased the amount of funds for the maintenance and development of young people by 100 times over the last 10 years.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Intigam Babayev said during his speech at the I Azerbaijan conference on sustainable development and corporate social responsibility.

The deputy minister noted that such growth had been recorded only in Azerbaijan among the former Soviet republics: "If 205,000 AZN have been allocated to the development of young people 10 years ago, now this amount has reached 24 million AZN. This pace of development is not observed in other CIS countries. Our main partners are non-governmental organizations. There are more than 300 youth organizations in the country now. We have financed 542 projects of NGOs to date."