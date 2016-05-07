Veterans Council: Azerbaijan today is home to over 1200 veterans of II World War

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Veterans Council of Azerbaijan is implementing a number of measures for support and care of veterans of the II World War, Report was told by the Deputy Chairman of the Veterans Council, Adil Hagverdiyev.

"These days, Chairman of the Veterans Council, General Dadash Rzayev systematically travels to the regions, where, together with representatives of local executive power speaks to young people in high schools, colleges, schools, according to the plan of activities about the Victory Day on May 9", said A.Hagverdiyev adding that those or other events on the occasion of May 9 Council held daily.

He stressed that the head of the council also regularly meets with veterans, during the meetings they discuss their problems.

"At present, 1,237 veterans of the II World War live in Azerbaijan, who are under care of the state in the framework of the relevant programs", Deputy Chairman said. He recalled that each veteran of this war was allocated state aid in sum of 1,000 AZN this year.

"At the same time, Veterans Council provides full support for war veterans, including material aid", he said.

Deputy Chairman pointed out that next week a special group of veterans will be established that will travel to the frontline zone, to tell the soldiers about the war.