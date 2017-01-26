Travelling 'ASAN train' will serve citizens from February 1

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Travelling "ASAN qatar" will serve citizens from February 1".

Report informs, said Anar Huseynov, Deputy Head of the Department for International and Public Relations of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He said that firstly, "ASAN qatar" will provide services to the residents of Gazakh district for 15 days: "Services will be provided by 4 state authorities. Also, functional additional services will be rendered".

A.Huseynov noted that "ASAN qatar" consists of 4 cars, including waiting hall, laboratory, service hall and compartments for rest of the employees.