Number of foreigners registered in individual registration system in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ In comparison with the beginning of this year, number of foreigners registered in the individual registration system of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) of Azerbaijan has increased by 1.24%.

Report was told the Fund's Public Relations sector, during January, 347 foreign citizens opened individual accounts and as a result the number of registered foreigners to 28,215.

In general, the biggest part of foreigners from 118 countries falls to Turkish people (13,431 people). The number of Georgian citizens is 3,037, Russians reached 1,718.

They are followed by India (1073), Iran (984), China (863), Great Britain and Northern Ireland (596), Pakistan (550), Bangladesh (486), Ukraine (464), Uzbekistan (286), Philippines (257) Germany (256), The USA (252), Kazakhstan (224), Turkmenistan (214), Italy (200), Bosnia and Herzegovina (162), Poland (139), Malaysia (121) and some other countries.