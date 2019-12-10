Minister: Teachers joining volunteer movement worked to eliminate illiteracy

© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/aba94528ddf7e5dbbf6016bd53cb9a2b/a32a8d9b-14ba-406c-a47e-994e41b9825e_292.jpg

"The volunteer movement paves the way for the development of young people. Teachers were also involved in the volunteer movement," Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a forum of the Azerbaijan Student Volunteers.

According to him, Azerbaijan can be called a country of youth: "About 50 percent of the population is under the age of 30. At present, about one million people in the world have joined the volunteer movement. Each out of 7 people is a volunteer.

Bayramov said that volunteering in Azerbaijan has expanded in recent years: "This movement is growing year after year. More than 23,000 volunteers work in high and secondary schools in 11 regions of Azerbaijan. This should be a life credo for every young person. You should determine such important duties as the choice of occupations that suit our interests, to be highly skilled professionals and competitive internationally in such period when artificial intelligence and innovation has changed so quickly. These should be your top priorities."