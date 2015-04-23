"Talented twins" competition held in Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Talented twins" competition was held with the participation of twins studying in secondary schools of the city and Children's Creative Works Center in Ganja.

Report informs referring to AZERTAC that three twins also attended the competition.

More than 20 couples demonstrated their abilities.

The twins, demonstrating the best poetry, singing, playing musical instruments, and even acting skills, were awarded with the presents the Children's Creative Works Center.