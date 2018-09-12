 Top
    Statistics on Azerbaijani population made public

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The demographic situation in Azerbaijan has been made public.

    The State Statistical Committee told Report that the country's population has grown by 45,141 people or 0.5% from the beginning of the year to make 9,943,226 people as of August 1.

    The number of people for a square kilometer has reached 115. With 49.9% of men and 50.1% of women, the country accounts for 52.9% of urban population and 47.1% of rural residents. At present, the gender ratio makes 1000 men to 1005 women. 

