Statistics: Every 10 women give birth to 20 babies in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Number of women in Azerbaijan is 4.918.800, which features 50.1% of total population, according to statistics by January of this year.

Report was informed in State Statistics Committee, girls constitute 46.8% of 159.5 thousand newly born babies last year. 54.8% of women are fertile, and in average every 10 women give birth to 20 babies.

Currently 18 maternity hospitals, 137 women’s consultation centers, 250 children’s policlinics and outpatient hospitals serve women in the country. Azerbaijani women constitute 48.2% of employed population, according to preliminary data.

Employment percentage of women in country’s general education schools is 78.1%, in secondary education schools – 76.1%, in higher education institutions – 51.9% and in health sector – 64.9%.

Women occupy 28.7% of public positions and 20.9% of business sector. 40.2% of people engaged in sports and physical culture are women.

Number of female lawmakers also rises. Women at present hold 16.8% of seats in the parliament as opposed to 4.3% in 1990 and 10.7% in 2000.

Another interesting fact is that number of women obtaining driving license rise year by year. Thus, if in 2008 women featured 4.6% of people receiving driving license, in 2016 this figure was 6.5%.