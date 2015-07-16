 Top
    State Statistics Committee: 60 thousand workplaces opened in Azerbaijan this year

    Since 2004, more than 1.4 million new workplaces were established

    Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Since last year, 187.2 thousand new and 153.9 thousand permanent workplaces were opened in Azerbaijan. 

    Report was told in the State Statistics Committee, the number of new workplaces created in the country in the first half of this year, was 59.9 thousand, while the number of permanent workplaces was 48.8 thousand.

    Since 2004, the start of the implementation of the state programs for socio-economic development of regions, 1 424,5 thousand new and 1 059,7 thousand permanent workplaces were established.

