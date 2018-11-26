 Top
    Specialized courts focused on family issues proposed in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ "There is a need for a hotline for women exposed to domestic violence," Chairwoman of Milli Majlis Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs Agiya Nakhchivanli said at a conference on the "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence ".

    She said that the fight against gender-based violence should be carried out in all spheres: “The number of educational programs must be increased."

    Nakhchivanli noted that special judicial bodies should be created for family matters in Azerbaijan.

