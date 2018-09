Some babies named with city names in Azerbaijan - LIST

Guba, Shusha, Shamakhi, Salyan and Ismayilli are among these names

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Many people name their children with names of various cities and regions in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Ministry of Justice, during last five years, 146 babies named Tabriz, 2 Tabriza.

Also 3 babies named Bakikhan, 293 Khazar, 1 Khazar Daghkhan.

In the last five years, 10 babies named Guba, 6 Gubakhanim, 1 Shusha, 1 Lankaran, 1 Samukhan, 93 Lachin, 2 Shamakhi, 1 Salyan, 1 Ismayilli, 3 Ganjali, 3 Ganjavi.

As well as during the same period, 5419 babies named Madina, 340 Sofia, 16 Makkah, 3 Mashadi, 12 Afina (Athens), 4 Izmir.

Istanbul (1), Gahira (Cairo) (7), Samara (6), Gudsi (7), Marsel (Marseille) (7) are among such names.

In addition, babies also named with Madinakhanim (14), Madinanur (1), Madina Nouvella (1), Sofiyabanu (1), Sofiya Apreliya (1), Izmira (1).