    Salim Muslumov: We are a healthy nation

    'Most people with disabilities injured as a result of occupation of 20% of our lands'

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ "6% of Azerbaijan's population is people with disabilities, which is one of the lowest indicators in the world".

    Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov said at the conference entitled "Azerbaijan's obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities: Achievements, Challenges and Prospects".

    He said that the population of Azerbaijan is a healthy population: "Our nation is a healthy nation. The population of Azerbaijan is relatively young. Most of the people with disabilities injured as a result of the occupation of 20% of our lands". 

