Salim Muslumov: 40 000 new jobs created in Azerbaijan in January-February

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is among highly profitable, developing countries and we maintain it".

Report informs, Salim Muslumov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population told reporters.

He said that this is one of the main results obtained in such a difficult economic situation and financial crisis: "Main load of family income accounts not only for state social payments, but for revenue of family members, able to work".

The minister said that self-employment program is widely being implemented in the country: "In such a situation, the State Employment Service bodies bear particular responsibility. On the basis of the principle of social responsibility, opening of new jobs and involvement of people is underway at state agencies, executive authorities. Nearly 40 000 new jobs created in Azerbaijan in two months 2017. All this has allowed to reduce poverty in the country. As a result, we have achieved unemployment rate at around 5-6%".