Salim Muslimov: There are problems in observance of labor protection rules in construction sector

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Among industrial accidents recorded in the past year, 26% victims and 31.1% dead belong to the construction sector, which indicates the presence of problems relating to compliance with occupational safety regulations in this sector". Report informs it was stated by the Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslimov at an event on the theme "Together we will strengthen the culture of prevention on occupational safety and health ", dedicated to the World Safety Day - 28 April.

According to the minister, revealed that the construction enterprises in most cases does not create safe working conditions and rules of labor protection and not met industrial safety.

He noted thatç for the first quarter of this year 33 accidents recorded at work: "This is 40% less than corresponding period last year. The number of those killed in these accidents reduced by 50% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 8 people, the number of injured decreased by 49% - up to 25 people. If there were 10 group of industrial accidents for the first quarter of last year, this year there were not a single accident".