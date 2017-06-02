Salim Muslimov names reason for low wages of women in Azerbaijan

© Report.az

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ "In Azerbaijan there is a question of low wages of women in comparison with men. 73% of employees in medical sector and 86% of people working in education are women."

Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslimov said at the seminar of national parliament in Baku on “Strengthening of social and economic rights in Azerbaijan from the perspective of the European social charter” organized by the Committee of Parliamentary Assembly of th eCouncil of Europe (PACE) on Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development.

He said that women often choose public sector: "Therefore, they have low salaries, not because they are women. In private sector salary is higher."